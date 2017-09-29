LIRR: Weekend service changes on all lines due to construction

Weekend work will cause schedule changes on the Long Island Rail Road through the middle of November, the LIRR said.

The railroad said the schedule change will affect all branches and is the result of a project to install concrete ties on part of the Babylon Branch.

The work and schedule changes will be during the weekends of Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Oct. 7 and 8, Oct. 14 and 15, and Nov. 11 and 12, the railroad said.

A special timetable is available at the agency website — web.mta.info/supplemental/lirr/weekendbabylonservicereduced.htm — where riders can also sign up for alerts, the railroad said.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the extent of the service changes.