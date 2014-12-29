UPDATE: Vote for Long Island's best bagel

UPDATE: Due to technical issues, ?we've temporarily ended the search for your favorite Long Island bagel shop. We'll be giving you another chance to vote early in 2015.

In the meantime, satisfy your appetite by checking out our complete coverage of Newsday's Great Bagel Race by clicking the links below.

Our original article:

Long Islanders are passionate and very particular about their bagels and schmears.

On Dec. 10, we sent Newsday reporters Amy Onorato and Tara Conry out to find Long Island's best bagel. They spent a full day driving across Nassau and Suffolk, sampling a variety of bagels and spreads from East Hampton to Long Beach to Glen Cove to Franklin Square.

But our intrepid reporters found it too difficult to choose between a savory everything bagel with bacon herb cream cheese, a sweet French toast one with chocolate chip cream cheese, and everything in between.

So we're letting the people decide.