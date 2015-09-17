Long Island briefs

ISLIP

Hazardous waste disposal returns

The Town of Islip will hold an event Saturday for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste.

The annual Stop Throwing Out Pollutants event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Recycling Facility, 1155 Lincoln Ave. in Holbrook.

Residents can bring items such as propane tanks, oils and electronic waste for safe disposal.

"This annual event helps inspire our residents to care more about protecting our environment by properly disposing of hazardous waste," Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a new release.

For more information, call the town Department of Environmental Control at 631-595- 3630.

HOLTSVILLE

Free highway safety demo for families

Highway safety for children and adults will be the focus of demonstrations and interactive displays on Saturday at Brookhaven Town's Holtsville Ecology Site.

Children will receive training in bicycle safety, and grown-ups will see simulations of the effects of drinking or texting while driving, town officials said in a news release. All activities are free.

"This is a great opportunity for residents to learn about so many different aspects of traffic safety, ranging from the correct way to install a child car seat to just how dangerous texting and driving is," Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro said in a statement.

The event will include a bicycle safety "rodeo," in which instructors will show children how to develop good safety habits. Free bicycle helmets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must bring their own bikes.

Technicians from the town Highway Department, Suffolk County Sheriff's Office and Suffolk County Police Department will inspect children's car seats and provide parents with information about child passenger safety. Inspections are by appointment only.

"One of the best things you can do for your family is make sure you get home safely," said Councilman Neil Foley.

Car seat inspections will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. The bicycle rodeo will be held from noon to 3 p.m., and highway safety demonstrations will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information or to schedule a car seat inspection, call 631-363-3770.

NEW HYDE PARK

Village to celebrate Purple Heart status

The village is hosting its 20th annual street fair Saturday, and this year there are several new attractions.

In addition to hundreds of vendors, from community organizations to restaurants, New Hyde Park is celebrating its new status as a Purple Heart village. Central Boulevard will be newly renamed Memorial Way, and a permanent sign emblazoned with a Purple Heart will be installed.

On Saturday, the town's veterans will be honored at a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Village Hall's front lawn.

Residents brought the idea of the new designation to the board's attention, and village trustee Lawrence Montreuil said the resolution passed immediately.

"It's important to have a physical reminder of the sacrifice made by our veterans," said Montreuil.

The fair will also feature a health and wellness pavilion, courtesy of this year's sponsor, North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System. Representatives from the system will be on hand to field questions and give demonstrations.

Children can enjoy carnival and pony rides in the Central Boulevard parking lot.

The fair is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and in case of inclement weather, will be postponed to the following Saturday, Sept. 26.

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Police to host vehicle

auction Saturday

Want a car for a steal?

Well, Suffolk County police won't be auctioning stolen cars Saturday at the department's Impound Section yard on Old Country Road in Westhampton but they will be selling vehicles seized in police auctions.

The vehicles will be sold as is -- for whatever the market will bear. Which could mean a deal for winning bidders.

Police said the auction will feature 125 vehicles, including sedans, pickup trucks, vans, sport utility vehicles and motorcycles. All sales are final.

A preview will he held today and tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The auction starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Potential buyers must register to bid and registration will be held during the preview hours, as well as before the auction on Saturday.

Proper identification is required to register. Businesses registering for the auction must provide a valid state tax certificate, police said.

A list of vehicles being offered for sale, as well as auction terms, can be found at suffolkpd.org.

BRIGHTWATERSVillage gets $59G to digitize documents

Brightwaters has been awarded a Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund grant to digitize village documents.

The $59,096 grant from the New York State Education Department's Archives Department will allow the village to convert paper copies of building permits, deeds, zoning applications, and other documents to electronic and microfilm formats for archiving.

Brightwaters was the only Long Island municipality to be awarded a grant for this project this year, village officials said.