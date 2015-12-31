Long Island briefs

HUNTINGTON

Huntington officials who won re-election in November are to take their oaths of office at a Jan. 3 inaugural ceremony.

Huntington Town Council members Susan A. Berland and Eugene Cook and Town Clerk Jo-Ann Raia and Receiver of Taxes Ester Bivona were re-elected Nov. 3.

The four elected officials are to take their oaths and deliver remarks in a ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday at Walt Whitman High School, at 301 West Hills Rd. in Huntington Station.

Students from the South Huntington school district are scheduled to play musical selections; and a reception will follow the ceremony.

The event is open to the public.

The race for the town’s two contested council seats was the closest, with five candidates. Cook, an Independent who pledged this — his second term — would be his last on the town board, received the largest proportion, or 27 percent, of the vote.

Berland, a Democratic incumbent since 2001, received about 24 percent of the vote.

— VALERIE BAUMAN

RIVERHEAD

Riverhead’s newly elected and re-elected town officials are scheduled to be sworn in at a New Year’s Day ceremony on Friday.

New Councilman Timothy Hubbard and Justice Lori Hulse, who were elected Nov. 3, are to begin their terms that day. They replace Councilman George Gabrielsen and Justice Richard Ehlers, who chose not to seek reelection.

Returning officials beginning new terms Jan. 1 include Supervisor Sean Walter, Councilman James Wooten, Clerk Diane Wilhelm and assessors Paul Leszczynskiand Mason Haas. They are also scheduled to be sworn in at the ceremony.

Pastor Jerry Halpin of the North Shore Christian Church in Riverhead is to serve as master of ceremonies. Deacon Michael Bonocore or St. Isidore’s R.C. Church in Riverhead and Pastor George Dupree of Living Water Church in Riverhead are scheduled to speak at the event.

The ceremony is to begin at 11 a.m. at Riverhead Town Hall.

— WILL JAMES

BALDWIN

The Coral House in Baldwin will hold a champagne bottle sabering competition Thursday to attempt to uncork the record number of champagne bottles with a blade in one minute.

The sabering competition will follow Napoleonic traditions of celebrating the New Year with professionally trained champagne swordsman from Long Island and New York City. It will also include Long Island Restaurant Manager Frank Esposito, who opened 58 bottles last year. He lost to a New York City health food manager who opened 66 bottles in August.

The ceremony will conclude by pouring champagne in a ten-foot pyramid of glasses, as part of a lead up to the New Year’s countdown.

Festivities are set to begin at 2 p.m. at the Coral House, 70 Milburn Ave. in Baldwin.

— JOHN ASBURY