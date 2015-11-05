LONG ISLAND CRIME BRIEFS

SELDEN

Cops: Teen injured in crash

after car crosses median

A Mastic Beach teen was critically injured Tuesday night when the car she was driving crossed the median on Nicolls Road in Selden, crashing head-on into a Jeep, Suffolk County police said.

Jenna Kozak, 17, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was in critical condition, police said. The driver of the Jeep, Vania Costa-Pereira, 32, of Farmingville, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen, driving a 1999 Acura Integra, was headed north on Nicolls just north of Portion Road at about 7:30 p.m. when, police said, her car crossed the center median, which is grass, and crashed into the southbound 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Costa-Pereira, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

PLUM ISLAND

Search for owner of kayak

found adrift called off

Authorities have suspended their search for the owner of a kayak found drifting 900 yards east of Plum Island on Tuesday, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman said Wednesday night.

The search was suspended at 5:30 p.m. and will not be resumed, the spokeswoman said.

For the last day, it had remained unclear whether the watercraft was simply cast adrift, or whether there is a missing kayaker, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said earlier Wednesday.

"There's no change in the results," Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound spokesman Lt. j.g. Martin Betts said earlier Wednesday, adding that the Cutter Sanibel had been involved in the search, along with assets from Air Station Cape Cod, Stations Montauk and New London, Connecticut, Town of Southold bay constables and Southold police.

Someone on a fishing vessel spotted the empty kayak on the Long Island Sound early Tuesday, Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley said Tuesday. "They found a kayak with belongings inside it," he said.

Coast Guard photos show a red, one-person kayak with fishing rods and a net. There also was food inside, officials said.

The Coast Guard said a Good Samaritan reported the overturned kayak at 3:20 p.m.

Betts said the Coast Guard had searched with the Sanibel and a helicopter, along with town police marine units and a Suffolk police helicopter.

Searchers had scoured the waters for miles east and west of Plum Island, but as Betts said, they remain uncertain whether there was a missing person involved.

No kayaker has been reported missing, Cmdr. Andrew Ely, chief of response for Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, based in New Haven, Connecticut, said Tuesday.

The 12-foot Pelican kayak has a hull identification number of CAZEP10662D515.

Flatley said there was no indication how long the kayak had been adrift, but he expected it was not for weeks and months.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information to call them at 203-468-4444.

CENTEREACH

Police seek man who stole

cellphones from store

Suffolk County police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who snatched two prepaid Verizon cellphones from a Centereach Walmart.

Police Wednesday released photos of the man from video surveillance at the store at 161 Centereach Mall on Oct. 14.

He entered the store at about 5 p.m. and took the phones, which had an combine value of about $160, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. Calls will remain confidential.