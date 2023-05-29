Memorial Day on Long Island: Parades honor fallen soldiers

American flags waved and patriotic music soared in hamlets and towns across Long Island on Memorial Day and proud residents marched in parades to honor the men and women who died while serving in the military — and kick off the unofficial start of summer.

Tom Murphy, attending the annual Riverhead Memorial Day parade with his wife, Maureen, daughter Kate and granddaughter Sophie, said each passing decade has brought him closer to the true meaning of the somber day.

“As I’ve gotten older though I’ve found myself really thanking the people who have served,” said Murphy, whose three-generation viewing party also included Maureen’s sister, Terry Messina, and her husband, Sal. “Some of these people didn’t make it home.”

About 20 community organizations participated in the parade organized by local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts. The route runs several miles from downtown Riverhead to Polish Town, making stops at war memorials and burial sites, including Riverhead Cemetery, the final resting place of Medal of Honor recipient Garfield Langhorn.

“I always say it’s bittersweet,” said American Legion Commander Martin Steiger. “It’s all about remembering the veterans who died and paying tribute to them. But it’s also a happy occasion in how many people come out to celebrate them. Riverhead is a very patriotic place.”

The first stop along the route was at the Riverhead World War I Memorial on the grounds of the Suffolk County Historical Society. The memorial was dedicated in 1920 by Oyster Bay native Theodore Roosevelt Jr., son of the former president and a veteran of World War I. He later became the oldest deployed United States service member when he served as a general during World War II, VFW commander Tom Najdzion noted. He never made it home.

Members of the veteran groups placed wreaths at each stop along the way, as Najdzion shared remarks and the Riverhead High School marching band played patriotic songs. Also marching in the parade were town officials, Patriot Guard riders, the Riverhead NJROTC, local scouts and first responders.

“It’s all about patriotism, to remember our fallen and to do everything we can to keep this tradition going, especially with the young [marchers] in the back of the parade line,” Najdzion said.

The Murphy and Messina families said they’ve seen a lot of change in Riverhead in their lifetimes, but it’s heartwarming to see hundreds of residents come out to remember the lives lost.

“It’s good to see people still believe in America,” Sal Messina said.