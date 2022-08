Here are some recent obituaries written by friends, family members, and colleagues of deceased Long Islanders.

Psychotherapist, retired Stony Brook University professor

Co-founder of Long Island realty group

Life member of Nassau County Medical Society

Port Washington native who battled dementia

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.