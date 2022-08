Here are some recent obituaries written by friends, family members, and colleagues of deceased Long Islanders.

"Radar Detection" textbook co-author

National Defense Service Medal winner

42-year-old mother

Longtime Harlem kindergarten teacher from Mineola

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.