Here are some recent obituaries written by friends and family members of deceased Long Islanders.

30-year member of FDNY, former marine

Longtime Long Island elementary school teacher, world traveler

Former Maurer Foundation chairwoman

Retired LI guidance counselor

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.