Long Island waters expected to be calm Wednesday, Thursday

A weak pressure gradient and an incoming cold front that moves in late Wednesday combine to generate mostly calm Long Island waters, the National Weather Service said in its marine report.

The cold front stalls Thursday, into the nighttime hours, helping to keep conditions below small craft advisory levels "on all regional waters," the service's Upton office said.

Winds should be 10 knots or less through Sunday because the pressure gradient remains in place over the region.

Seas on the coastal ocean waters should be 3 feet or less; Long Island Sound and other noncoastal waters are expected to run at 1 foot or less.