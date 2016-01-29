Long Island weather: Chance of afternoon rain, snow Friday

There’s a slight chance for snow on Long Island on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

A cold, cloudy — but dry — morning likely gives way to scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon, the service’s Upton office said.

Chance of precipitation for most portions of Nassau and Suffolk counties is 30 percent.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s, with wind chill values between 25 and 35 degrees. Winds from the northwest are at 7 to 15 mph.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said the best chance for precipitation is between 1 and 6 p.m.; if there’s an accumulation, expected about three-10ths of an inch.

Friday night is mostly cloudy with gradual clearing into Saturday morning. Overnight lows are in the mid-20s, with winds shifting slightly to the northwest at 11 to 16 mph.

Hoffman called for a partly sunny Saturday, with winds shifting to the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Daily highs are in the upper 30s.