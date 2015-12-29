Long Island weather: Rain in most of Tuesday’s forecast

After a brief period of wintry mix Monday night, rain, occasionally moderate to heavy, took over, with the area as of midafternoon Tuesday seeing just light showers.

Long Island MacArthur Airport had received 0.62 of an inch of rain as of 2 p.m., with trace amounts of snow earlier in the morning reported in Farmingdale, Upton and at the airport, the National Weather Service said.

Highs on Tuesday were expected in the high 40s to low 50s, with breezy conditions, said Peter Wichrowski, weather service meteorologist based in Upton. The airport had reached 49 degrees as of just before noon.

Look for areas of patchy fog in the afternoon, as well as Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s, starts out dry but brings the chance of rain later in the afternoon.