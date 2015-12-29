Long Island weather: Snow touches down early Tuesday, but rain will follow

Snow began falling on Long Island late Monday, with some of it sticking, but rainfall was forecast for much of Tuesday.

It was unclear how this would affect the morning commute, but once heavy rain begins to fall, “Tuesday’s morning commute could be tricky with wet roads and the potential for some localized flash flooding in any heavier downpours,” said Matt Hammer, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. Rain tapers off in the afternoon Tuesday, with temperatures heading up to around 51, he said.

Look for rain in the early morning hours Tuesday, along with some areas of fog, the National Weather Service said. For Long Island this is “primarily a rain event with a hit of ice pellets and a little sleet at the onset,” said Jay Engle, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

In all, about an inch of precipitation is expected between 7 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Wednesday.