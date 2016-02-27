Long Island weather: Sunny but chilly Saturday, high near 40

The sun is shining and the wind has died down, and the National Weather Service says the weekend weather is expected to be pleasant for this time of year, with above-average temperatures on Sunday.

“Today and tomorrow are going to very nice days, both sunny,” said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Upton.

While Saturday was staying chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and a high near 40, Sunday will see highs in the low 50s, with no chance of rain either day, she said.

Lows on Saturday night will be in the low 30s, and lows Sunday night will be in the low 40s, Buccola said.

Sunday’s balmy temperatures are higher than normal for the season — Islip’s average high temperature for this time of year is 43 degrees, the weather service said.