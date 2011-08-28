Long Islanders share Irene experiences through video

Long Islanders have continuously been uploading videos onto YouTube throughout Sunday, sharing their first-hand experiences of destruction.

NOTE: Newsday has not verified the accuracy of these videos.



Amy Medina of DangRabbit Photography submitted this video from Great South Bay.

This Syosset video was shot by Jim Fisher.



This video was shot on Shore Road on the Long Island Sound.

This Long Beach video was shot by Alejandra Villa.

Skimmeroutdoors.com captured this video in Lindenhurst.

Joe Pugliese shot this video in Smith Point.

Martin Pike took this video in Mamaroneck.

Time: 8:21 a.m. This is a waterfront restaurant in Point Lookout that is certainly waterfront property today. Watch as water shoots up through the dock. By: Mikayla O'Brien

Carmen Contreras submitted Irene's track through Greenport.

This video traveled down Jamaica Avenue in Greenlawn. It was filmed by Rey La Formula.

Danny Kelly sent in his video near the intersection of Wheatley Road and Cedar Swamp Road in Brookville.

If you would like to share your video with us, Tweet us the link: @newsday or email jessica.kelley@newsday.com.