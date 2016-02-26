Love Story: Joseph and Joye Wint, Kings Park

Joseph and Joye Wint of Kings Park began a friendship in Jamaica, West Indies, which over time turned into a loving marriage that has lasted more than 50 years. He explains.

In 1958, I was living at Cornwall College, a boys high school in Montego Bay, Jamaica, where I taught woodwork and engineering drawing. I was 20 and this was my first teaching job. The minister at Emmanuel Chapel, in the neighboring village of Mount Salem, knew I didn’t have a car and offered to drive me to Sunday service. He also offered a ride to Joye Buchanan. She lived at the Ethel Hart Hotel across the street from me. It served as housing for the nurses working at Montego Bay Hospital.

Joye, a recent nursing school graduate, was 25 and worked in the operating room. She was from the town of Lucea, located about 100 miles from my hometown of May Pen.

We developed a friendship. Over the next three years, along with seeing each other on Sundays, we began to socialize with the same group of friends. We swam at a local beach called Doctor’s Cove, attended church get-togethers where we would play sports games (we were both very athletic) or go to soccer matches, including the DaCosta Cup, which attracted 30,000 spectators. Sometimes Joye and I would meet for afternoon tea, a custom we Jamaicans adopted from the British. Occasionally, I would stroll over to the hotel in the evening to chat with her. The hotel was on a hill overlooking Montego Bay, and the scene was very romantic and magical, especially in the moonlight. I began falling in love with her.

In 1963, Joye accepted a nursing job in the Bahamas and I was headed to New York to study English at The Kings College in Briarcliffe Manor. Before leaving Jamaica, I asked Joye to marry me but she said no. We started writing to each other. I sent her long, passionate letters. After completing my studies, I once again asked Joye to marry me. This time she said yes. She flew to New York and, on Dec. 16, 1965, we were married at Good Tidings Gospel Church in Brooklyn.

We bought a house in Wheatley Heights in 1971. Our two lovely daughters and their husbands, both outstanding young men, gave us five grandchildren. Joye worked at the former Brunswick Hospital in Amityville as a specialist in the operating room until 2005. I retired in 1992 as assistant superintendent of schools with the Wyandanch School District. We both enjoy retirement and travel quite a bit. Our most memorable trip was a 2005 cruise to the Mediterranean on the Queen Elizabeth for our 40th anniversary.

Joye and I celebrated 50 years of marriage in December 2015. Our daughters are giving us a trip to Jamaica where it all began. We give God thanks for 50 years of family peace and love.

— With Virginia Dunleavy