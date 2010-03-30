Lower-leg injuries for man in N. Bellport forklift accident

A man sustained lower-leg injuries after a forklift trapped him against an exterior wall in North Bellport Tuesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The man was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center. Police said his injuries were not thought to be serious.

The driver of a forklift loaded with pallets at a job site near Woodside Avenue off Station Road turned a corner and did not see the man standing near a parked coffee truck, police said. The forklift pinned the man against the wall.

The man was conscious and alert as he was taken to the hospital, police said.

A caller originally told police at 9:49 a.m. that a man was caught between two vehicles.