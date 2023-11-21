Rain, wind coming Tuesday night and into Wednesday; prepare for travel woes

For Long Islanders joining an expected 55 million Thanksgiving travelers this week, prepare for a wet, windy Wednesday with the potential for a range of headaches on the roads and at airports.

Thursday's holiday should be much better, however, particularly if you plan to watch the big parade.

The National Weather Service predicts the strong gusting winds forecast for Wednesday will die down just enough Thursday to allow the Macy's famous balloons to fly in sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

“We are going to see rain overspread the entire area Tuesday and be steady to moderate overnight and into Wednesday morning,” weather service meteorologist Dominic Ramunni said this week.

A coastal flood advisory and freeze and gale warnings in place for Wednesday should make for a miserable day of preholiday travel. The weather service also predicts winds of 14-22 mph late Tuesday, with gusts as high as 36 mph, will slow to 10-18 mph on Wednesday. By Thanksgiving Day, those winds will be 15-17 mph with gusts of up to 28 mph — below the parade limit thresholds established in 1998.

Those rules mandate that sustained winds must remain below 23 mph and that wind gusts don’t exceed 34 mph, according to the NYPD for the balloons to be airborne during the parade.

The 97th edition of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

The AAA predicts that of the 55 million Americans projected to travel 50 or more miles from home this holiday week, 49 million are expected to drive to their destinations while 4.7 million will fly.

Those preholiday travelers are in for some stormy weather, forecasters said, with a wintry mix looming for the interior Northeast, severe thunderstorms in the works for the Gulf states and heavy rain for the Southeast — all of which could spell trouble for air travelers in the eastern half of the United States.

Tuesday morning, JFK, LaGuardia and Mac Arthur airports were reporting no flight delays and said gate holds and taxi delays were lasting 15 minutes or less, according the FAA.

Closer to home, the weather service predicts that rain, coupled with high tides, could produce up to one foot of inundation for low-lying coastal areas. As a result, a coastal flood advisory is in effect for most of Long Island, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline,” the weather service said, adding “some additional minor coastal flooding will be possible in the next high tide cycle Wednesday evening …"

A gale warning is in effect for from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Fire Island Inlet from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday and from Jones Inlet east from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

North Shore waters of Long Island Sound are under a gale warning from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Despite wind chills Tuesday that could make it feel between 25-35 degrees, and late rains and strong winds that could make a mess of Thanksgiving eve travel, Long Island will see a high of barely 50 with sunshine Thursday.