She likely will be questioned by senators about her judicial philosophy, her time as a public defender and her views on race and affirmative action.5m read5m read
Medical students from Stony Brook and NYU LI open letters on match day, which determines where they will go to medical residencies. Newsday's Steve Langford reports.
In-person voting will be held at the facility known as LDJ5 every day from April 25-29, except for April 26, an NLRB spokesperson said. The count is expected to take place on May 2.1m read1m read
The study found that 24% of patients 65 and older who were using psychotropic drugs before contracting COVID-19 developed dementia, compared with 9% of patients who were not. But more research is needed, said the study's lead author.3m read3m read
A quarter of respondents to a recent Siena survey said they weren't sure if American democracy would exist eight years from now.3m read3m read
"Everybody is so shook up with what's happening in the world," said town art instructor Maureen Pouder, who enlisted her students and other artists to paint about 50 works featuring Ukraine's national plant in a show of solidarity for the country and its citizens.2m read2m read
More than $70 million has been awarded to 2,970 LI applicants so far, says Empire State Development.1m read1m read
Aidan Carman talks about recieving the Army Minuteman Scholarship, during a surprise ceremony at the American Airpower Museum in Farmingdale.
The city's mandate banning anyone from in-person employment absent COVID vaccination will continue indefinitely, the new health commissioner said Friday — an announcement with implications for the city's professional sports teams.2m read2m read
The defendant, ordered to serve four years and three months in prison, spent the money on fancy watches, a yacht and to settle a drug case, according to prosecutors.3m read3m read
Aidan Carman, who in the fall will attend Farmingdale State College, will be the school's first recipient of a national Army Reserve Minuteman Scholarship, which will cover all his fees and books.1m read1m read
The first graduating class of the NYU Long Island School of Medicine in Mineola saw firsthand how doctors struggled to understand the coronavirus and find effective treatments.3m read3m read
The Massachussets-based pharmaceutical company made the request to determine the "appropriate use" of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine for all adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked federal regulators to authorize an additional booster for seniors.3m read3m read
To do so, he must navigate a confirmation process that has become increasingly partisan and contentious over the past two decades.Long read6m read
Former President Juan Orlando Hernández should be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges, a Honduran judge ruled.2m read2m read
Lindsay Salguero-Lopez of Port Washington became the first person on Long Island to receive a heart and two lungs from a single donor.
"To speak and not get tired. To walk and not get tired. It's the first time in my 40 years that my body has done that," Lindsay Salguero-Lopez said of the results of her transplant surgery.1m read1m read
Police said the teen was found in the man's home Monday.1m read1m read
The research showed that the mutations were related to exposure at Ground Zero, said Dr. Joanna Rhodes, a hematologist and oncologist with Northwell Health in New Hyde Park.2m read2m read
Work will begin in the summer to transfer properties in Riverhead and Brookhaven towns whose private wells have tested positive for contaminants.1m read1m read
Huntington-based Glaser Mills has created a matching fund for civilian relief.2m read2m read
In Great Neck Plaza, incumbent Ted Rosen is set to go against his 2020 challenger Leonard N. Katz. Elsewhere on Long Island, voters will choose new trustees, mayors and judges or fill vacant seats.2m read2m read
Hours after New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the $70,000 reward, police said early Tuesday that a suspected gunman had been arrested.2m read2m read
The deferment of payments on COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans ends this month. The bills are coming due for 55,718 businesses and nonprofits on Long Island.1m read1m read
Lyuks Express Inc. has listed addresses at the Killenworth property and other Russian sites in the Bronx and Manhattan, but a State Department spokesperson told Newsday it "has no record of a request from the Russian Government" to use its properties in that capacity.1m read1m read
Russian Gift of Life, which now uses the name RGOL USA, has helped fund surgical training missions to Russia for medical teams that treat congenital heart problems in children, but now the focus is on providing basic medical supplies so operations can proceed.2m read2m read
State Republicans say they hope to win enough votes in Nassau and Suffolk counties, and in pockets of New York City, to take their first statewide race since George Pataki was governor.4m read4m read
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and other officials said distributing and using the free tests is vital to keeping COVID-19 under control.2m read2m read
People living in ZIP codes with the 50 lowest vaccination rates on LI were 39.4% more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 during the recent omicron surge than residents of the ZIP codes with the 50 highest vaccination rates.Long read6m read
Experts say the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant, combined with protection against serious illness from vaccines that were only starting to become available early last winter, explain why the decline is so much sharper this year than last.3m read3m read
Under U.S. immigration law, tourist visa applicants must show their ties to their home country are strong enough that they would return after their visa expires. But as the war rages in Ukraine, the prospect of a fast return is questionable.3m read3m read
"Every day ... another building, another memory of my childhood" and more dead civilians, said Father Vladyslav Budash, who has spent much of the past two weeks watching the war on YouTube and in pictures sent by his parents trapped in his hometown.4m read4m read
Georgio's Coffee Roasters in Farmingdale says sales through their website, launched two months before the pandemic hit, enabled them to keep their business alive despite foot traffic from office workers drying up.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the deadly attack on a military base in Lviv — about 10 miles from the Polish border — represented the latest escalation by Russian President Vladmir Putin.3m read3m read
Before supplies from Long Island can be trucked throughout Ukraine from a depot in the city of Lviv, one route stops at a Coney Island auto garage operating as a makeshift warehouse and an international shipper in New Jersey. Then, there are flights to a Polish airport and clandestine drives across the border.Long read6m read
At low tide the water can drop to less than 3 feet deep, leading to some boaters scraping bottom or running aground, said the town's waterways management supervisor.1m read1m read
The statewide GOP ticket has all downstaters: Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and his running mate Alison Esposito, an NYPD officer. Newsday's Faith Jessie discusses what the Republican strategy is with Joye Brown.
From supply drives to prayers for peace, Long Islanders have been doing what they can to support Ukrainians. Newsday's Cecilia Dowd reports.
Democrats, nonaffiliated voters increase steadily statewide since 2016. GOP says it's not enrollment that counts but election turnout — as witnessed by its big wins in 2021.3m read3m read
It's been two years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and while some Long Islanders are back to their pre-pandemic lives, others say they're taking a slower more cautious approach. Newsday's Shari Einhorn reports.
People are only now starting to see the coronavirus' physical and emotional toll and how it has impacted every aspect of their lives, a public health psychologist at the Rutgers School of Public Health said.5m read5m read
The Senate confirmation came after Sen. Schumer added George Tsunis, the son of Greek immigrants, to the list of nominees to be approved.1m read1m read
Saving energy at home and on the road can go hand in hand with saving on taxes.2m read2m read
The U.S. Census Bureau's analysis of the quality of the 2020 census estimated Latinos and Black people, and Native Americans living on tribal lands, continued to be undercounted, some at rates even higher than in 2010.2m read2m read
The first such seminar since the start of the pandemic included Nassau County leaders and community members in discussions about the ongoing opioid crisis and how to end it.2m read2m read
The masking requirement, which is enforced by the TSA, had been set to expire on March 18, but was extended by a month to allow the public health agency time to develop new, more targeted policies.2m read2m read
Answers to your questions on finding the right charities and making useful donations to Ukrainian refugees trying to survive the Russian invasion.2m read2m read
There are several strategies to cope with inflation, including a cutback on discretionary spending. But don't wait too long on big purchases; prices will likely rise.2m read2m read
Pfizer announced it has started a clinical trial that could lead to Paxlovid being available for children ages six and up. Medical experts on Long Island said the pill being shown to be safe and effective for children could be an important step toward ending the pandemic.3m read3m read
Activity at mass vaccination sites across Long Island, including the site at SUNY Old Westbury, has slowed down, and enthusiasm has been replaced by hesitation. Newsday's Steve Langford reports.
Pfizer announced on Wednesday that it has started clinical trials that could lead to Paxlovid being available for children ages six and up. Medical experts on Long Island said the pill being shown to be safe and effective for children could be an important step toward ending the pandemic.3m read3m read
Ralph Joseph Celentano III hit a U.S. Capitol police officer from behind with a "football-type tackle," according to court documents, pushing the cop off a ledge and onto a terrace packed with rioters.1m read1m read
Corbett, 42, is an election lawyer who serves as law chair for the Nassau County Democratic Party and as counselor to the state Democratic Committee.2m read2m read
The New York Department of Health has terminated eight contracts, which the agency said totaled about $10 million "over several years," to the LGBT Network because its financial records were incomplete and did not show how the group spent state funding.3m read3m read
What is the latest on masking for travelers? What about COVID-19 testing requirements? Travel and medical experts answer these questions and more.
He helped expand his family's Bay Shore bakery and supported community institutions.2m read2m read
The town exhausted its share of federal rental assistance in January and believes the shift may help another 80 to 100 households.2m read2m read
Physicians and health educators said the signs are clear that the pandemic could be waning, but the possibility of another omicron surge or a new variant has them weighing personal safety choices, and advising others to do the same.3m read3m read
Nursing runs in the family for the Mohans of Franklin Square, including mom, Kalowti, 65, and her sons, Khemraj, 44, and Barry, 31, who all work at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital.3m read3m read
Tight end from Ohio State via Lindenhurst ready to put in the work, too, after first day of rookie camp2m read2m read
Manhattan-based Belong Gaming's floor plan shows at least 72 gaming stations, bleachers for spectators and large-screen televisions to show gamers' exploits in real time, a lawyer for the company said.2m read2m read
Their circumstances are different, but they ended up in the same place: the baseball fields of Long Island.4m read4m read