Malverne Mel and Holtsville Hal make their winter predictions

Malverne Mel and Holtsville Hal, Long Island’s resident groundhog prognosticators, do not agree.

Mel didn’t see his shadow Thursday morning, heralding an early spring. About 20 minutes later, Hal did, so it’s six more weeks of winter, according to that guy.

Meanwhile, their Pennsylvania cousin, perhaps the most famous marmot in America, Punxsutawney Phil, saw his shadow and is also calling for six more weeks of winter.

Who’s right? Who knows! But yet another groundhog, this one named after ABC weatherman Sam Champion, is set to vote Thursday afternoon in Quogue.

Folklorist Don Yoder's 2003 book "Groundhog Day" says the holiday is related to the same cycle of pre-Christian festivals as Halloween and May Day.

"In astronomical terms, these holidays were the cross-quarter days, those days that fall midway between a solstice and an equinox. These festivals were apparently celebrated throughout Europe by the various tribes we now refer to as Celts. Yoder believes that they influenced the sense of time of all Europe and of the European colonies in America," the Library of Congress wrote in a blog post last year.

In the Celtic year, rather than solstices, there were four dates, akin to the dates used nowadays to mark seasons, that guided different parts of the year.