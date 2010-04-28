Man charged in Hempstead shooting

A Hempstead man was arrested early Wednesday in a shooting that wounded another man on Terrace Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Jason M. Jones, 28, of 131 Terrace Ave., Apt. 1B, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, Nassau County police said. He was to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court, Hempstead.

Police said a man, 25, walking in front of 131 Terrace Ave. was shot once in the hand and buttocks Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for what police described as nonlife-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led police to Jones.