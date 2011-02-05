Mangano's statement on Police Officer Michael Califano's death

The full statement from County Executive Edward Mangano:

Nassau County Mourns the Loss of Police Officer Michael Califano

My deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Nassau County Police Officer Michael Califano of the Highway Patrol Bureau, who lost his life in the line of duty on February 5, 2011. Police Officer Califano’s dedication to keeping Nassau County safe deserves the highest recognition and sincere gratitude. This is a tragic day for the County of Nassau and the Nassau County Police Department. Officer Califano joined the Nassau County Police Department in 1998 and served as an exemplary police officer and model citizen. Officer Califano leaves behind his wife, Jacqueline and three children; Michael, Christopher and Andrew. On a personal level, I have known the Califano family for many years and my thoughts and prayers go out to them, their friends and fellow police officers during this sad time.

On behalf of the people of Nassau County, I have ordered all Nassau County buildings to fly our Nation’s flag at half-staff in memory of Police Officer Michael Califano.