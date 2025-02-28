Police: Arrest in deadly attack in Bay Shore parking lot 

A Babylon man was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter after police said he attacked another man in a church parking lot in Bay Shore on Thursday night, allegedly striking the victim "multiple times" with his fists in a disagreement over money.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Bay Shore United Methodist Church on East Main Street at about 8:45 p.m., according to authorities.

Suffolk County police haven't detailed why the two men were at the location and said only that the two were "acquainted."

Police said suspect James Rogers, 66, allegedly struck the victim, Mark Iacono, 65, of Patchogue, "multiple times."

Iacono was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Rogers remained on the scene, where he was arrested. Rogers is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear if Rogers is represented by counsel.