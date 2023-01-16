King's dream remembered on Long Island through service and celebration 

This story was reported by John Asbury, Robert Brodsky, James Carbone, Brinley Hineman and Darwin Yanes . It was written by Brodsky.

The life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated Monday throughout Long Island, from Hempstead to Port Jefferson, with calls for public service and a commitment to preserve civil rights for Black Americans.

In Hempstead, cold winds kept turnout light at Long Island's oldest MLK Day parade but the crowd was larger in an indoor ceremony at Judea United Baptist Church where community leaders honored civil rights icon and NAACP President Hazel Dukes with a lifetime achievement award.

Charles McNair, 82, of Hempstead, one of the few marchers to brave the chilly weather, said MLK Day "is the most important day of the year for me."

"There were a lot of things we couldn't do," McNair said. "He was the backbone of this nation and a civil rights icon. We wouldn't have as much freedom as we did if not for guys like him."

Parade goers march in the Village of Hempstead’s MLK Day parade on Monday in Hempstead. Credit: Howard Schnapp

The parade featured ROTC students and marching bands from Hempstead High School, the Academy Charter School and Aviation High School in Long Island City.

"Dr. Martin Luther King has not only paved the way … for the African American community, but the civil rights he fought for are benefiting people today as they're coming into this country and [with] marriage equality," said Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs. "That's why we're so grateful to Dr. King because his fight and struggle is beneficial not for a select group of people, but for all."

Hempstead Town Deputy Supervisor Dorothy Goosby said King’s work inspired her historic federal lawsuit in 1997 against the town that gave representation to council districts representing Black communities.

“I hope people remember the reason we're here and what he did,” she said. “Don't forget what he fought for and we can keep our history going.”

Students from the Academy Charter School march in the Village of Hempstead’s MLK Day parade on Monday in Hempstead. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Celebrating King through service

Further north at the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center in East Hills, more than 300 people registered for a day of service.

The volunteers, who donned blue and white shirts with the words “Official Mensch” printed on the front, packaged food and household items to be donated to local pantries and shelters.

Danny Capps, the center's program coordinator for community engagement, said food insecurity is prevalent in the North Shore.

“MLK is a day on and not a day off,” said Capps, 23, of Port Washington, who estimated that between 1,000 and 1,500 bags were packed Monday by volunteers. “It’s important for us on this day, to not just honor his legacy through our thoughts, but really through our actions.”

Maddy Purcell, 39, of Syosset, helped package laundry and art supplies with her three children, all under the age of 10.

Volunteers packing supplies for local shelters and pantries during today’s MLK Day of Service in honor of Dr. King’s legacy at the Sid Jacobson Jewish Center in East Hills Monday. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

“It’s fun to be all together showing them how important it is to serve the community,” Purcell said.

The center also hosted a blood drive and showed Martin Luther King Jr. films.

JCC Executive Director David Black said the organization is always seeking to create events that are meaningful to the community and where all cultures can come together.

“In an age where it’s easy to lie, we want to show a reverence to an individual who spoke and believed in the truth,” Black said. “In an age of division, we wanted to bring cultures together in a way that is cohesive and connective."

Josephine Ciro, 51, of Huntington, attended the event with her stepdaughter Kendall, and her friend, Skylar, both 13, who helped collect clothing, linen, and other small household items for the nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island.

“It’s very rewarding to give back to the community,” Ciro said. “It’s not just to check off the box. It’s a way of life.”

Educating children about King's dream

Additional days of service honoring King's memory were held in Cold Spring Harbor, Dix Hills and Middle Island while concerts and performances were hosted in Elmont and Setauket.

At the Port Jefferson Library Monday, young children and their parents colored cutouts of hands to match their unique skin tones and to show the community's pledge for diversity. The hands will be displayed in a collective mural.

Alina Ross, 4, of Setauket, at the Port Jefferson Library on Monday where she shows coloring of her hand. The library hosted a celebration of Martin Luther King’s day and the legacy of his life. Credit: James Carbone

"I think it's really important for kids to understand that there are other people who think differently from they do; who look differently from they do and who celebrate different holidays" said Monica Williams, one of the librarians. "And it's important to celebrate that diversity that exists in our community."

Liliana Hart of Port Jefferson attended the event with her two young children.

"I want my babies to understand the meaning of inclusion, peace and love," Hart said. "Everyone has the right to be who they are"

Volunteers packing supplies for local shelters and pantries during MLK Day of Service in honor of Dr. King's legacy at the Sid Jacobson Jewish Center in East Hills, Monday. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

In Long Beach a crowd of nearly 100 gathered for a mile-long march to the city's MLK Center, which has operated in the predominantly minority North Park neighborhood since 1981.

Local officials spoke in support of the center’s mission and its work to fulfill King’s vision of equality. Children performed a cheer routine and shouted out their career dreams.

Center co-founder John Simpkins called King’s 1968 visit to Long Beach “profound” and said it left an indelible mark on the community.

“We can’t let his name not be remembered,” Simpkins said.

For decades, the center has offered youth recreation programs, tutoring, after-school programs and a kitchen to prepare meals for seniors and families.

But the facility closed during the pandemic — it has since reopened — while lease negotiations with the City of Long Beach are ongoing, officials said.

Simpkins said the fight to keep the center open helps preserve King's dream for the next generation.

“If you’re not able to dream, you’re not able to go anywhere,” he said. “That’s why we fight so hard for it.”