Martin Luther King Jr. remembered in parades, celebrations, service across Long Island 

The life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is being celebrated Monday across Long Island with calls for public service and a commitment to preserve civil rights for Black Americans.

In Hempstead, several dozen people ignored the frigid temperatures and marched about two miles in Long Island's oldest MLK Day parade from Village Hall to Hofstra University for an indoor ceremony.

Among those marching was Ron Naclerio, who shared how his late father, Dr. Emil Naclerio, helped save King's life after an attempted assassination in Harlem.

“The fact that Dr. Naclerio is associated with Dr. King; [that] Dr. King is associated with Dr. Naclerio — it brings tremendous, tremendous joy to me,” said Ron Naclerio, of Bayside, Queens, who received a citation Monday from the village on behalf of his father.

In 1958, a mentally ill woman stabbed King in the chest in Harlem, according to the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

King survived after undergoing hourslong surgery performed by Emil Naclerio, who was on his way to a wedding at the time and was told to report to Harlem Hospital because a well-known individual was hurt. Ron Naclerio said his father was unaware it was King until he was in scrubs.

King would later send Emil Naclerio a letter reading: “Please know that I will remember your gestures of goodwill so long as the cords of memory shall lengthen.”

Cornell Craig, vice president of equity and inclusion at Hofstra, said it's important that people don’t boil King’s message to his iconic “I have a dream” speech.

“It’s important that we go beyond just the dream and really go to the essence of what he fought for and what the civil rights movement fought for,” Craig said. “And that was for another level of justice and freedom for our people.”

Additional MLK events on Long Island Monday include a parade in Long Beach, a day of service at a synagogue in Cold Spring Harbor and at a library in Middle Island, musical performances in Wheatley Heights and Elmont and a collaborative art project in Port Jefferson.