A Massapequa man was arrested Thursday on charges of dealing cocaine and heroin, police said.

David Estrella, 28, of 9 Erlwein Court, was charged with six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as first-degree, second-degree and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to Nassau County police.

He was scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.