Newsday cartoonist Matt Davies wins top prize in editorial cartooning from National Cartoonist Society

Newsday editorial cartoonist Matt Davies secured the top prize Thursday in editorial cartooning at an awards ceremony in New Jersey hosted by the National Cartoonist Society.

Davies, of Northport, won for cartoons satirizing the implications of mask wearing by students who were hiding under their desks during an active shooter drill; the corporate rebranding of price gouging as inflation; the Americanization of gun violence and those ridiculing former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is his first time winning the award.

"Long Island has a rich cartooning tradition and it's such an amazing privilege to be part of it," Davies said. "To be recognized for my work by my peers, a group that truly understands and cherishes the art form, was a profound and unexpected honor."

Davies is a Pulitzer Prize winner and three time finalist for journalism's highest award. He has also won the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Prize and is the only cartoonist to twice win the Herblock Prize for editorial cartoons.

“Six days a week, Matt’s humor and artistry captures the absurdity of politics and policy on Long Island and around the nation,” Rita Ciolli, editor of Newsday's Editorial pages, said of Davies.

The National Cartoonists Society, established in 1946, describes itself as the world’s largest and most prestigious organization of professional cartoonists.

The Society's annual Reuben Awards, named after cartoonist, sculptor and author Rube Goldberg, honors achievement in a host of categories, including comic strips, comic books, newspaper panels, graphic novels and book illustration. The society also awards an annual Cartoonist of the Year and lifetime achievement award.

Born in London, Davies is a children's book author and illustrator, who previously drew editorial cartoons for the Journal News in Westchester County and the Hearst Newspaper Group in Connecticut.

Davies joined Newsday as staff cartoonist and a member of the editorial board in 2014. His work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and USA Today.