McDermott focuses on spending, foreign aid

Libertarian congressional candidate Michael McDermott was a lifelong Republican -- until, he said, the endless partisan bickering became too much.

"We're in serious trouble but the Democrats and Republicans won't fix it because they won't even talk to each other -- because they don't want the other to get credit," said McDermott, 59, of Huntington Station, who switched his voter registration earlier this year. "Meanwhile, we're getting nowhere."

McDermott is running in the 3rd Congressional District, which covers northwest Suffolk County, northern Nassau County and a sliver of Queens. He has not filed a campaign-finance statement.

McDermott said that as a Libertarian, he can "reach halfway across both aisles" to the major parties.

He supports term limits, reduced federal spending and an end to foreign aid. He wants to bring all American troops home, save for those guarding embassies. "The biggest way to stop terrorists is to get out of their countries," he said.

McDermott is a real estate broker and former Hauppauge school board president. He is separated and has four daughters.