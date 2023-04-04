Deadline for buying Mega Millions tickets for same-day drawings moved to 10 p.m.

New York Lottery Mega Millions ticket sales will cut off at 10 p.m., starting Tuesday night, for drawings held the same day, lotto officials announced.

The cutoff deadline for same day tickets was moved up 45 minutes, ahead of the 11 p.m. Tuesday drawing. The same 10 p.m. deadline will apply on Friday drawing days.

Tickets will still be sold at all hours on days drawings are not held.

Lottery officials moved up the cutoff time to buy tickets to ensure operations can be completed before drawings and will not affect games or other ticket sales, state gaming commission officials said.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play and players can select five different numbers with a matching sixth winning number to win the jackpot.

The state’s Mega Millions drawings generated $294,562,279 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022. School districts in New York received $119,222,978 in Lottery Aid to Education funds from the sales of Mega Millions during the same period, according to the gaming commission.