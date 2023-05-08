Boater missing in Great South Bay: Police, Coast Guard, fire departments continue search

The search for a missing boater continued early Monday, more than 15 hours after police said he fell from a speedboat into the Great South Bay in the waters outside of Babylon Cove.

Suffolk County police have not said whether the search, which involved police Marine Bureau, Aviation Section, the U.S. Coast Guard and also a handful of local South Shore fire departments, remains a rescue mission — or it has now shifted to a recovery mission.

Police have not released the identity of the boater, other than to say he is 28 years old and was alone on a 22-foot Progression speedboat when he went into the water just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

There are no indications at this point in the investigation, police said, the boat was involved in a collision with another vessel.

According to statistics available from Stony Brook University, the water temperature Monday morning from Buoy No. 1 in Great South Bay was between 59 and 60 degrees.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A hypothermia table available from the National Center for Cold Water Safety indicates that someone in waters between 50 and 60 degrees would likely become exhausted and unconscious in 1-2 hours, with an expected survival time of between 1-6 hours. However, in waters between 60 and 70 degrees, the time before a person would become incapacitated and unconscious is 2-7 hours — and the expected survival time between 2 and 40 hours.