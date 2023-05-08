Long Island

Boater missing in Great South Bay: Police, Coast Guard, fire departments continue search

The Babylon Fire Department was called for a water rescue about 4:35 p.m.. Boats from the West Babylon, Lindenhurst and West Islip Fire Departments, Suffolk County Police, Bay Constable, United States Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police Aviation Bureau also assisted in the search.

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

The search for a missing boater continued early Monday, more than 15 hours after police said he fell from a speedboat into the Great South Bay in the waters outside of Babylon Cove.

Suffolk County police have not said whether the search, which involved police Marine Bureau, Aviation Section, the U.S. Coast Guard and also a handful of local South Shore fire departments, remains a rescue mission — or it has now shifted to a recovery mission.

Police have not released the identity of the boater, other than to say he is 28 years old and was alone on a 22-foot Progression speedboat when he went into the water just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

There are no indications at this point in the investigation, police said, the boat was involved in a collision with another vessel.

According to statistics available from Stony Brook University, the water temperature Monday morning from Buoy No. 1 in Great South Bay was between 59 and 60 degrees.

A hypothermia table available from the National Center for Cold Water Safety indicates that someone in waters between 50 and 60 degrees would likely become exhausted and unconscious in 1-2 hours, with an expected survival time of between 1-6 hours. However, in waters between 60 and 70 degrees, the time before a person would become incapacitated and unconscious is 2-7 hours — and the expected survival time between 2 and 40 hours.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

