Moderate risk of rip currents at Long Island's ocean beaches

There's a moderate risk for rip currents at Long Island's ocean beaches Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

For boaters and anglers heading for ocean waters, weak high pressure Tuesday translates to conditions below small craft advisory levels, the service's Upton office said.

While ocean seas will gradually build on Wednesday ahead of a cold front, Tuesday mostly calls for winds from the south and southeast at 5 to 10 knots and wave heights at 4 feet or less.

Water temperatures are generally in the mid- to high-60s.

Inland weather conditions Tuesday across Nassau and Suffolk counties are mostly sunny with light winds and daily highs close to 80 degrees.