Long Island

Montauk Highway closed in West Bay Shore because of serious crash, police say

By Newsday Staff

A portion of Montauk Highway in West Bay Shore is closed in both directions because of a "serious accident," Suffolk County police said Friday morning.

The roadway is closed between Gardiner Drive and Hampshire Road. The crash happened at 10:15 a.m., police said.

No other information was immediately available.

With Robert Brodsky

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Newsday Staff
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Drew Barrymore stalker arrested … Trump surrenders … Roadside flower stand Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

A conversation with Sheriff Toulon ... Smoke spurred ER visits ... Baldwin astronaut ... Feed Me: Sushi

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Drew Barrymore stalker arrested … Trump surrenders … Roadside flower stand Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

A conversation with Sheriff Toulon ... Smoke spurred ER visits ... Baldwin astronaut ... Feed Me: Sushi

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME