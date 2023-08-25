Montauk Highway closed in West Bay Shore because of serious crash, police say
A portion of Montauk Highway in West Bay Shore is closed in both directions because of a "serious accident," Suffolk County police said Friday morning.
The roadway is closed between Gardiner Drive and Hampshire Road. The crash happened at 10:15 a.m., police said.
No other information was immediately available.
With Robert Brodsky
Check back for updates on this developing story.
A conversation with Sheriff Toulon ... Smoke spurred ER visits ... Baldwin astronaut ... Feed Me: Sushi
A conversation with Sheriff Toulon ... Smoke spurred ER visits ... Baldwin astronaut ... Feed Me: Sushi