Here are the most-checked-out books at LI libraries in 2022

While your New Year's plans might not include hanging out with a good book, it turns out a lot of Long Islanders did in 2022, the most-popular reads among them "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave in Nassau County, and "Verity" by Colleen Hoover in Suffolk.

That's according to a just-released list of the most-checked-out books as compiled by the Nassau Library System and the Suffolk Cooperative Library System.

Though "Verity" — a 2018 release by the bestselling author Hoover — was exclusive to the Suffolk list, her novel "It Ends With Us" made the Top 10 list for most-read books in both Nassau and Suffolk. It was seventh on the list in Suffolk; eighth on the list in Nassau.

Eight books could be found among the Top 10 in both counties. "Verity" and "The Hotel Nantucket" by Elin Hilderbrand were exclusive to Suffolk, and "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus and "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens were exclusive to the Nassau list.

In topping the Nassau list, "The Last Thing He Told Me" was checked out 10,853 times, according to the statistics provided by the Nassau Library System.

Suffolk did not provide checkout totals.

The Nassau list

"The Last Thing He Told Me" (10,853 checkouts)

"Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult (9,252)

"Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (8,759)

"Lessons in Chemistry" (8,340)

"The Maid" by Nita Prose (8,227)

"The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (7,840)

"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (7,717)

"It Ends With Us" (7,634)

"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (6,560)

"Where the Crawdads Sing" (6,454)

The Suffolk list

"Verity"

"The Last Thing He Told Me"

"The Paris Apartment"

"Wish You Were Here"

"The Maid"

"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo"

"It Ends With Us"

"The Lincoln Highway"

"The Hotel Nantucket"

"Apples Never Fall"