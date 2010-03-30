Most trains back on schedule after morning delays

Long Island Rail Road trains were mostly back on schedule Tuesday afternoon after rain, gusting winds and signal problems made a mess of the morning commute.

Earlier, flooding on the Long Beach branch between Valley Stream and Long Beach delayed trains 10 to 15 minutes eastbound, the agency said in an advisory.

Train service was also suspended between East Hampton and Montauk, with buses replacing trains. Officials could not immediately detail the problem.

The scheduled 11:44 a.m. train from Montauk to East Hampton due in Jamaica at 2:25 p.m. was also to be replaced by buses.

That train will operate normally from East Hampton to Jamaica, officials said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Earlier in the morning, signal problems caused all sorts of headaches for commuters, delaying trains into and out of New York by as much as 20 minutes. All trains traveling west of Jamaica were affected.

Those signal problems began at about 6:30 a.m. It took until midmorning for service to get back on schedule. It was unclear if the problems were weather-related.