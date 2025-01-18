Three MS-13 gang members from Nassau plead guilty in nine murders, prosecutors say

Three high-ranking members of the MS-13 street gang, all from Nassau County, pleaded guilty this week to their roles in nine murders across Long Island between 2016 and 2017, federal prosecutors said.

Kevin Torres, 29, of Freeport, the local leader of the gang's Sailors clique, pleaded guilty in federal court in Central Islip on Friday to racketeering charges in connection with the murders.

On Thursday, also in Central Islip, David Sosa-Guevara, 33, the New York leader of the gang's "Hollywood" clique, and Victor Lopez-Morales, 36, a high-ranking leader in the group, both of Roosevelt, also pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection to the murders.

Sosa-Guevara and Lopez-Morales also pleaded guilty to participating in a 2017 conspiracy to kidnap an individual, prosecutors said. All three men also pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and marijuana, authorities said.

Sosa-Guevara and Torres face up to 65 years in prison at sentencing while Lopez-Morales faces up to 60 years in prison.

"The defendants have admitted to their participation in numerous murders savagely committed with machetes and guns, all on behalf of the MS-13 and to increase their status in that depraved criminal organization," said Carolyn Pokorny, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. "As a result of the guilty pleas, the defendants will be severely punished by serving decades in prison and provide some measure of relief and closure to the families of the many victims."

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Dennehy added that MS-13 "callously used murder in an attempt to exert control over territory for their ruthless gang operations."

Attorneys for the three men did not respond to requests for comment.

According to prosecutors, the nine murders included: