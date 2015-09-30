LIRR: Good service on Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson branches after broken rail causes delays

The Long Island Rail Road was reporting good service on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches Wednesday afternoon after delays in both directions because of congestion caused by a broken rail near the Westbury station, the MTA said.

The broken rail had earlier caused delays of up to 53 minutes, then down to about 10 minutes, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The 9:38 a.m. train from Penn to Huntington operated 53 minutes late, while the 10:11 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn was 17 minutes late.