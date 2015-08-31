2 men in Roosevelt rob, beat man with baseball bat, police say

Two men armed with baseball bats beat and robbed a man walking in Roosevelt early Sunday morning, Nassau police said.

The victim, age 32, sustained cuts and bruises to his head and face, and was taken to a hospital to be treated, police said.

The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. when the two men approached the victim on East Fulton Avenue and began "striking him on the head with the bat," police said in a news release.

"The victim fell to the ground, the subjects went through his pockets, removing his cellphone, cash, credit cards and NYS driver's license," police said.

The suspects fled on foot, police said. Police did not provide a further description of the suspects.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Detectives said anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.