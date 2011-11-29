4 LI GOP leaders back Romney for president

ALBANY -- State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Mondello Tuesday threw their support to former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in his bid for the Republican nomination for president.

Skelos (R-Rockville Centre), the top elected Republican in New York State, said Romney "has what it takes to fix [the nation's] ailing economy."

"Mitt Romney's priorities are our priorities -- getting the economy moving again and creating jobs," Skelos said.

Nassau GOP spokesman Anthony Santino confirmed Mondello's endorsement of Romney but said the chairman was traveling and could not be reached for comment.

Also Tuesday, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray, both Republicans, announced for Romney.

Mangano, who attended a Romney fundraiser last summer, said the former governor understands the needs of states in the Northeast.

"His platform with respect to job creation rings the loudest of any candidate in the race," Mangano said.

Suffolk County GOP chairman John Jay LaValle did not respond to calls for comment.

State GOP chairman Ed Cox has said he must remain neutral in the contest.

New York's Republican presidential primary is slated for April 24. It was formerly a winner-takes-all-the-delegates contest. But after years of heavy criticism from some national Republicans, the state GOP has made it a proportional contest with candidates winning a percentage of delegates corresponding with votes they receive in the primary.

In 2007, Mondello, Skelos and much of the state GOP delegation endorsed former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani for president.