Acting Nassau DA Madeline Singas looking at travel records of state lawmakers in county

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Friday that her public corruption bureau is looking at the travel records of all state lawmakers from Nassau but declined to comment on specific legislators.

"These are public records," Singas said after a news conference in Mineola touting a new ethics reform bill.

"I've asked my public corruption bureau to look at it and if there are any anomalies. If there are any actions that we need to take, we will take it. I will not tolerate the public dime being utilized to pad someone's salary," she said.

Singas said the state's mileage reimbursement system is "porous and prone to abuse."

Singas would not comment on an NBC report Thursday that her office is investigating whether Sen. Carl Marcellino (R-Syosset) improperly billed taxpayers for more than $20,000 in travel expenses from 2010 to 2013.

Marcellino's office released a statement Friday saying he "has not been contacted by any law enforcement entity concerning recent claims by a local television station."

"He is confident that he has followed all laws and appropriate guidelines," the statement said.

The report, citing sources close to the probe, said Marcellino had spent more than $20,000 in campaign funds on auto expenses during the four-year period. During the same period, the state reimbursed Marcellino for $18,500 in automobile expenses, the report said. "I am not going to confirm the details of any investigation," Singas said. "I am not going to comment on it. Sources say a lot of things."

Representatives of the Senate's Republican majority and the Assembly's Democratic majority declined to comment.

With William Murphy