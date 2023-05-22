East Meadow park for dementia patients, caretakers, offers fresh air, education 

The more than 50,000 Long Islanders living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia now have a new site to relax outdoors with their caregiver while obtaining information about services and therapeutic activities.

On Monday, Nassau lawmakers joined with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow to cut the ribbon on a the county's first Respite Care Relief Park for families affected by dementia-related illnesses.

The facility, located near Parking Field 6 overlooking the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre, includes a gazebo, benches, landscaping and a walkway. The gazebo is surrounded by placards detailing facts about Alzheimer's, tips for caregivers and activities for those struggling with the disease, including memory games and the use of familiar songs, stories and childhood comfort items.

"There's more than 50,000 people on Long Island that are living with Alzheimer's disease and more than 100,000 caregivers," said former State Sen. Charles Fuschillo Jr., the Alzheimer's Foundation president and chief executive. "They always combat loneliness and isolation. And we felt creating a respite care relief park could give them a place to get out in the open … but also for the caregivers to come to a safe setting to avoid caregiver burnout."

The respite care facility is the second on Long Island, after the Town of Babylon opened a first-of-its-kind in the nation park in 2017. Fuschillo said a similar park will open in the City of Yonkers in the fall.

The $160,000 East Meadow facility was largely funded by the Manhattan-based Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.

Bert Brodsky founded the AFA after serving as the primary caregiver for his mother, who died after living for several years with Alzheimer's.

"I thought I was doing the right thing for my mother … having her in an apartment with an aide with really no place to go but to stay in the apartment," Brodsky said Monday. "And the respite park is a perfect example of what could happen when you put your mind to something and you try and make the world just a little bit better."

Organizers contend it's critical for people with Alzheimer's to have a place where they, and their caregivers, can get out of the house, relax outdoors and receive support.

"People can go to be with nature in a peaceful setting," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. "It's incredibly important to those who have been afflicted with Alzheimer's and dementia that they have a place like this."