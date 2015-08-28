Cops: Ambulance crew uses Narcan to save Massapequa overdose victim

A Nassau County police ambulance AMT crew saved the life of a 27-year-old overdose victim early Friday in Massapequa, administering Narcan to the man -- who had been found unconscious.

Police said the incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. at a residence, but did not release a location. They identified the victim only as a man.

Police said the responding crew found the man "unconscious with labored breathing." He was given Narcan, the lifesaving intranasal overdose antidote, and transported to a hospital where was in stable condition, police said.