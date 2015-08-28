Long IslandNassau

Cops: Ambulance crew uses Narcan to save Massapequa overdose victim

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

A Nassau County police ambulance AMT crew saved the life of a 27-year-old overdose victim early Friday in Massapequa, administering Narcan to the man -- who had been found unconscious.

Police said the incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. at a residence, but did not release a location. They identified the victim only as a man.

Police said the responding crew found the man "unconscious with labored breathing." He was given Narcan, the lifesaving intranasal overdose antidote, and transported to a hospital where was in stable condition, police said.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

