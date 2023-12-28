Freeport dog stabbed 17 times, suspect sought by police

Nassau County animal welfare authorities are asking the public’s help in locating a suspect believed responsible for stabbing a Freeport dog 17 times.

The pooch, dubbed Cornell, survived the attack. Officials will hold a press conference Thursday morning.

The Nassau SPCA will announce a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction in the animal abuse case.

District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, SPCA president Gary Rogers and Hempstead Animal Shelter acting director Ashley Behrens will hold a joint press conference to ask for anyone with information to come forward.