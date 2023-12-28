Long IslandNassau

Freeport dog stabbed 17 times, suspect sought by police

By Janon Fisherjanon.fisher@newsday.com

Nassau County animal welfare authorities are asking the public’s help in locating a suspect believed responsible for stabbing a Freeport dog 17 times.

The pooch, dubbed Cornell, survived the attack. Officials will hold a press conference Thursday morning. 

The Nassau SPCA will announce a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction in the animal abuse case.

District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, SPCA president Gary Rogers and Hempstead Animal Shelter acting director Ashley Behrens will hold a joint press conference to ask for anyone with information to come forward.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Congestion pricing next steps … East Islip senior living facility … Kids eat free Credit: Newsday

Huntington school lawsuit ... Punter beats cancer ... Thruway toll increase ... Where kids eat free

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Congestion pricing next steps … East Islip senior living facility … Kids eat free Credit: Newsday

Huntington school lawsuit ... Punter beats cancer ... Thruway toll increase ... Where kids eat free

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME