Apollo moment among successes shared at Uniondale prom

Uniondale High School senior class members passed under the raised sabers of JROTC cadets at Lawrence Road Middle School in Hempstead and onto a red carpet to symbolize their outstanding performances as part of the school's pre-prom celebration Wednesday.

They were greeted by cheering faculty members, family and friends who photographed them against a Parisian backdrop as if they were movie stars before they headed to their prom at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

"This is all about performance and privileges," said Principal Florence D. Simmons. "All 442 passed all classes and Regents and earned the right to walk down the red carpet."

It was a time for students to celebrate their high school accomplishments, both inside and outside the classroom.

"We went to the Apollo and got second place," said Adriel Brown, 18, about the performance he was most proud of this year. Brown, who plays the trombone, competed in round one of Amateur Night at the Apollo with his jazz band, The Swifties. Members include the prom king, Chavin Drayton and his friend, Tyerell Spencer.

Family members agree that the red carpet serves the students well and gives the community a chance to congratulate the seniors.

"Other schools definitely need to incorporate something like this," said Lisa Stewart, aunt of graduating senior Shavone Watson. "It can come off as competition, but it's a good way to put your best foot forward."