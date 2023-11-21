Atlantic Beach Bridge to accept E-ZPass by mid-December

The Atlantic Beach Bridge, Long Island’s only toll bridge and one of the last cash-only bridges, will finally implement E-ZPass starting next month, according to the Nassau County Bridge Authority.

The bridge authority, which operates the toll collection and maintenance of the bridge, plans to install E-ZPass by mid-December, said the bridge authority’s executive director, Raymond Webb. The bridge is crossed by vehicles about 6 million times annually.

The bridge authority has been promoting the electronic toll collection for the past year after resisting adding E-ZPass due to the cost of the service. The bridge authority previously sold its own vehicle decals, which are being eliminated.

The bridge has otherwise been cash-only, and bridge operators raised its tolls last year from $2 to $3, the first toll increase since 2007, Webb said.

“We never put a hard and fast deadline on when it was coming, but we announced earlier this year it was coming soon,” Webb said. “We expect customer cost savings to be part of the E-ZPass program.

Commuters on the bridge using E-ZPass will still be billed $3 per trip or $4 using cash.

The Atlantic Beach Bridge is a drawbridge connecting Lawrence and Atlantic Beach, passing over the west end of Reynolds Channel. It also provides direct access to the Rockaway Peninsula. The original bridge opened in 1927, with the current bridge opening in 1952 and rebuilt in 1998.

Residents of the barrier island, including Point Lookout, Lido Beach, Long Beach and Atlantic Beach, who register their vehicles with the bridge authority can receive a discounted rate of $2.50 per trip or $162 annually. Nassau County residents can register their vehicles for an annual discount of $199.

Non-Nassau County residents, including Suffolk and New York City residents, can register their vehicles for a $349 annual fee.

E-ZPass readers have been installed on the bridge and have been undergoing testing for the past several months, Webb said. The system is operated by the MTA to record transactions, which are sent to the MTA’s billing center in Staten Island.

“The MTA is working with NCBA to assist their successful completion of transaction testing, ensuring customer tolls are accurately posted to E-ZPass accounts,” MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said last month.

“Revenue is up but there’s been a lot of neglect through the years and a lot of maintenance was needed for many years so we’re playing catch-up,” Webb said.