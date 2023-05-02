Nassau police, medics help deliver baby at East Meadow home

A pair of Nassau County police officers and medics were forced to become OB-GYNs Tuesday morning as they helped deliver a baby boy at an East Meadow home.

First Precinct officers Joseph Tuffarelli and Chris Makastchian responded to the home shortly before 9 a.m. for a report of a 34-year-old woman in labor, authorities said.

The officers found the woman, whose name was not released, in active labor in the living room with the baby near ready for delivery, police said.

Nassau Police medics Katlyn Billian and Valerie Seidel responded moments later and together they were able to deliver a healthy baby boy at 9:11 a.m., officials said.

The medics cut the umbilical cord and suctioned fluid from the baby's lungs, police said.

The mother and baby, who were assessed in the home, were taken by police ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment. Both mom and baby are in stable condition, police said.