Bandits hit home as occupant sleeps

A New Cassel woman awakened Saturday morning to find her home had been burglarized, Nassau County police said.

The 32-year-old victim told police she was sleeping in her bedroom when she was awakened by noise between 6 and 6:30 a.m., police said.

Thinking the noise was her mother, the woman went back to sleep. But when she awoke, she discovered that her wallet and cash were missing, as well as a cellphone, and Xbox and Wii game systems. No one was injured.

Police said the intruder or intruders entered through an unlocked side window and left through a side door.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.