Heavy overnight rain forces Sunday closure of 18 Nassau beaches, officials say
A powerful thunderstorm early Sunday has forced the closure of 18 Nassau County beaches because of stormwater runoff, according to the Nassau County Department of Health.
Stormwater runoff can elevate bacteria levels beyond state standards, making it unsafe for swimming, officials said.
The 14 North Shore beaches that are closed Sunday include:
- Centre Island Sound, Soundside Beach, Stehli Beach and Ransom Beach in Bayville
- Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff
- Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing
The four closed South Shore beaches are
- Biltmore Beach Club and Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach in Island Park
All beaches are expected to reopen to swimming at 6 a.m. on Monday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, the health department said.