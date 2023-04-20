Red Cross to help residents displaced by Bellmore fire that spread to two homes

Two houses were scorched in a late afternoon blaze in Bellmore on Wednesday, and though everyone in both homes escaped — and without injuries — they must relocate for now, Nassau police said.

Video of the fire shows smoke billowing out of the two homes, partly burnt black, and firefighters directing water onto the roof of one house from one truck, and then from the window of one home into the next.

A 34-year-old man in the first house learned it was on fire from a neighbor, according to police.

The flames then spread to the adjoining residence. The Red Cross was asked to help the displaced residents.

Detectives will probe the fire’s cause.