Cops: Worker critical after being struck by excavator in Malverne

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

A construction worker sustained serious injuries Monday after he was struck by a Bobcat excavator while working at a home in Malverne, Nassau County police said.

The 69-year-old victim was hit by the excavator as it was being operated by a 29-year-old man. The victim, who was not identified, was transported by a Nassau police helicopter to a hospital for treatment, according to police. He was in critical condition Monday night.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

