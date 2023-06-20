Cops: Worker critical after being struck by excavator in Malverne

A construction worker sustained serious injuries Monday after he was struck by a Bobcat excavator while working at a home in Malverne, Nassau County police said.

The 69-year-old victim was hit by the excavator as it was being operated by a 29-year-old man. The victim, who was not identified, was transported by a Nassau police helicopter to a hospital for treatment, according to police. He was in critical condition Monday night.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.