Body found next to dumpster behind Advance Auto Parts in South Hempstead

The body of a 39-year-old woman who last lived in Hempstead was found lying beside a dumpster in South Hempstead on Tuesday morning, Nassau police said in a statement.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was discovered in the back of an Advanced Auto Parts store on Grand Avenue at around 7:40 a.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.